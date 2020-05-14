The current state of the world fighting the coronavirus is something that could very well be a part of one of Shonda Rhimes’ many shows, especially Grey’s Anatomy or Station 19. As a first responder in the fire department on the latter ABC show, Jaina Lee Ortiz, who plays Andrea Herrera, is put in life-threatening situations on the daily. Growing up in the Bronx, the 33-year-old also saw first hand the dedication put in from her father as a detective with the NYPD. While real-life heroes continue to put their lives at risk on the frontline, the actress has been adhering to the stay-at-home order put in place in Los Angeles, where she resides.

On Thursday, we know she will be tuning in to the season finale of her hit show. Keep reading to see how else she is passing the days and learn what she is discovering about herself in the middle of a pandemic.

©Jaina Lee Ortiz The Station 19 actress has been enjoying her time reading on her patio

Current location: Los Angeles

How many days in self-isolation: 54

Favorite part of your house: My patio. It’s comfy, quiet and the perfect spot to lounge and read while getting a breeze of fresh air.

What have you learned about yourself during this time: I’ve learned the value of loving myself, self-care. This experience has given me a chance to reflect, to recognize my feelings without judgment and to find comfort in a place of change. Change can be scary so if you change your perspective, it can be surprisingly fulfilling.

Favorite home-cooked meal: My cooking skills have leveled up tremendously. It’s hard to pick a favorite, so I’ll choose my top two –eggplant parm with roasted veggies and beyond meat patties with Sunja’s spicy kimchi.

At-home beauty treatment: A DIY coffee/sugar/coconut oil body scrub. Delicious!