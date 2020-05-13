In addition to creating record-breaking music, J Balvin has another great passion: fashion. The Rojo singer is no stranger to rocking some of the most original, colorful outfits at his concerts and on red carpets, showing that his imagination and his taste for luxury brands has no limit. But it’s not just garments that hold a special place in Balvin’s hearts and closet, it’s also the footwear. In fact, the Colombian heartthrob has a special space in his Medellin home designated only for his more than 200 pairs of sneakers. Yes, as you read it.

©@jbalvin J Balvin’s sneaker collection in his Medellin home

In his social account, the Colombian singer gave fans an exclusive look inside the room where he stores all his kicks. With dozens of shelf and over 200 shoes to choose from, the area looks like a sneaker store. Along with the impressive photo of the closet, J Balvin wrote, “One of my favorite places, who’s a lover of sneaker culture?” Of course, hundred of people flooded the comment section to react to Balvin’s personal collection, including several of his colleagues in the music world such as Sebastián Yatra who wrote, “You owe me some,” and Luis Fonsi who commented with some emojis “🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽.”