Each ingredient in Kourtney’s smoothie plays a key role. For example, banana helps the body replenish energy thanks to its carbohydrates, potassium and hydrate, while bone broth provides protein to help muscles to recover faster.

BrainOn from E3Live is an energy-boosting superfood to help improve your mood and increase clarity and focus. MCT Oil, derived entirely from coconut oil, is included to help your body achieve ketosis, a metabolic state that helps your body burn fat.

©iStock Green smoothies have become the new trend among celebrities

If you want to start drinking smoothies to recover from your daily workouts. Here are a few other options for you to try, in a variety of flavors, but all based around bananas.

Spinach smoothie

One handful fresh spinach

1 cup almond or coconut milk

One banana (frozen, if you want it creamier)

One green apple

Juice of one lemon

Ice cubes

What are the benefits? The spinach helps oxygenate the blood and improve athletic performance, since it’s rich in chlorophyll. The apple and lemon help clear toxins from the body and speed up fat-burning.

©iStock We should have this smoothie in moderation, since peanuts are high in calories

Peanut butter smoothie

We know that nuts are a great workout food since they provide protein, fiber, and essential fatty acids, so a sweet and nutritious peanut butter smoothie is another great option:

1 heaping spoon of organic peanut butter

One banana

1/2 carrot

1/2 celery stick

Soy milk

Ginger

Ice cubes

One of the benefits of peanuts is that they contain resveratrol, a fantastic antioxidant for cells. The vitamins in this smoothie come from the carrot, rich in vitamin A and C, while the ginger and celery are great for reducing muscle pain after a workout, thanks to their anti-inflammatory properties.