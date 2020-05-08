With Mother’s Day taking place on Sunday, it’s only right to dedicate this week’s Feel Good News to all the mamas out there. As if being a mom isn’t hard enough, the past couple of months have been extra tolling on the “CEOs of our families” as life completely altered for all. Despite the circumstances, there is no denying that these ladies need all the recognition. During this pandemic, some women are meeting their babies for the first time after waking up from their own battle with coronavirus while others will need to virtually hug their moms because they can’t be together.

For those moms who are big fans of Maluma , now is your chance to be her number one, even from afar. The ADMV singer has teamed up with Michelob ULTRA to surprise five lucky moms with Zoom calls. All you need to do is follow the steps on their page to enter.

©@maluma Maluma could call your mom for her special day

Jennifer Garner is praising newer mom Meghan Markle for releasing her and Prince Harry’s son Archie’s first birthday video with #SavewithStories. “Thank you for sharing your gorgeous son with the world and allowing us to join you in celebrating his first birthday,” she wrote on Instagram. “We are humbled and grateful that you chose @savewithstories to mark this special day and in so doing — have raised the visibility of @savethechildren’s work in the U.S. and U.K. and have helped feed and educate children in desperate need of both.” In the video, a casually-dressed Meghan is seen reading the eager tot his favorite book Duck! Rabbit!.

Shay Mitchell, who is celebrating her first Mom’s Day with daughter Atlas is ready to hit the road. The jet-setter, who has a travel accessories brand BEIS, is the latest to mimic an airport from home.