On My Block’s Diego Tinoco may be a part of the most streamed show on Netflix, but during this time home, he has been catching up on other shows like Elite , movies and documentaries. The 22-year-old bachelor, who hails from Corona, California, has been home in Los Angeles honing his craft and writing. Recently, he along with his co-stars joined the ALL IN Challenge to offer a lucky fan the chance to hang with them at a pool side barbecue. The proceeds for the contest are going to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Keep reading to see how Diego is handling the solo life and what he has realized while being in quarantine.

©Diego Tinoco The On My Block star has been catching up on TV, movies and documentaries while home

Current location: My home in Los Angeles

Days in self-isolation: 43 days

Favorite part of my house: My couch where I can watch all my favorite TV shows, movies and documentaries.

What have you learned about yourself during this time: I’ve learned that I can adapt to my circumstances really well. I’m constantly around people and love it, but to be alone is just as peaceful if not more, though I do miss my family back home and my dog ha!

Show you’re binge-watching: Elite