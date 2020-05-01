Nothing says good news more than babies being born or pregnancies announced. Earlier this week, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik made headlines that they are expecting a baby girl in September. The news first broke via TMZ, but then the supermodel discussed the happy news during Thursday’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. “Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms,” she told the host. “But we‘re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.” Jimmy added that this was the “ray of sunshine we all needed” and for the 25-year-old to enjoy every moment. ”I’m trying,” she responded. “Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be home and be together, and really experience it day by day.”

Keep scrolling to see more baby news, Kim Kardashian ’s kids special drawings for a good cause and the rest of the uplifting, positive viral moments that helped us get through another week amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

©Youtube Gigi confirmed her pregnancy news to Jimmy Fallon

According to People, Lea Michele and her husband Zandy Reich also are expecting. And Ashlee Simpson revealed on Instagram that she is due with her third child with Evan Ross, his second. On Saturday, it was also announced that Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are having a baby.

As far as babies that have made their debut during COVID, CNN’s Anderson Cooper is now the proud dad of Wyatt Morgan Cooper. “On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten,” he wrote on Instagram with a carousel of photos. “I hope I can be as good a dad as he was.”