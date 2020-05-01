Brazilian supermodel Isabeli Fontana is usually nonstop and busy jet-setting for fashion month every season, but since the coronavirus pandemic hit, she has been living a new normal at home with her two kids and husband Diego Ferrero. During this downtime, it has allowed the 36-year-old to reflect. “I’ve learned to reconnect to myself and my essences,” she tells HOLA! USA.

Though there may not be any shows to walk or galas to attend, Isabeli will be one of dozens participating in Fashion Unites, a special CR Runway global event with amfAR Against COVID-19 taking place on May 1. The Women Management model will virtually be alongside Kim Kardashian , Hailey Bieber , Adriana Lima and more in the first-of-its kind fashion show and behind-the-scenes event.

To prepare we bet she is mixing her go-to kombucha face mask and hitting her zen corner. Keep reading to see how else she is spending her days in quarantine.

©Isabeli Fontana Isabeli has been meditating and doing yoga during this time

Current location: São Paulo, Brazil

How many days in self-isolation: 45 days

Favorite part of your house: My zen corner

What have you learned about yourself during this time: This silent moment makes me think about the relationships I’ve been building throughout my life, and how it will be beautiful when we all see each other again.

At-home beauty treatment: I’m a big fan of kombucha. The bacteria, healthy yeast and acetic acids in kombucha are reported to help populate the gut with probiotic flora to aid in digestion. I have been making my own kombucha for months. The face mask made with it is also great for large pores, acne and aging skin.