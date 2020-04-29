Cleanliness and hand-washing are trending topics in the age of Coronavirus but Cleancult has been on the hygienic bandwagon before the global pandemic. The Puerto Rico-based eco-friendly brand is committed to ending the plastic war with premium glass bottles and the cleanest products in the market. Unlike traditional cleaning companies, Cleancult offers coconut-based ingredients with zero-waste packaging minimizing the plastic waste that threatens the world.

Sustainability is a buzzword that has taken over many marketing campaigns, touting clients to purchase a product that is not even clean enough. But Ryan Lupbeger, Founder and CEO of Cleancult, developed the holy grail of cleaning products after a deep evaluation of other conventional ones. “I was inspired to create a cleaning company when I looked at the back of my bottle of laundry detergent and couldn‘t find any ingredients. So, I looked for the natural alternatives in the market and simply wasn’t happy.” shared Ryan with HOLA! USA.

©Cleancult Cleancult is an eco-friendly brand offering a lineup of sustainable cleaning products

Though some brands claim to use clean alternatives, they still utilize plastic packaging adding to the behemoth pollution. According to Ryan, there’s very little regulation in the US for what actually goes in our cleaning products and essentially no disclosure about these ingredients. Which means most products have toxic chemicals and ingredients harmful for humans and the environment. Cleancult wants to redefine sustainability by replacing plastic bottles with milk cartons, “Putting soap in milk cartons reduces roughly 90% of the plastic used in cleaning and is paper-based made from renewable sources.”

From manufacturing to packaging, Cleancult delivers a clean label every step of the way. Cleancult uses a “blend of truly natural ingredients like Aloe Vera, Rosemark Extract, and Essential Oils all powered by our hero cleaning ingredient - coconut. Saponified coconut oil (the process of making soap from coconuts) creates an extremely powerful formula that possesses highly antiviral and antifungal properties.”