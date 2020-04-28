Planning a wedding is a difficult task but even more tedious during a global pandemic. As a celebrity stylist, Micaela Erlanger style brides-to-be and is an A-list connoisseur elevating taste to her niche clientele such as Lupita Nyong’o , Lucy Hale, Meryl Streep and notable bride Amanda Hearst. The celebrity tastemaker is now working in the midst of the global pandemic and assisting brides with their wedding conundrums. As a bride-to-be herself, Micaela has managed to launch a new venture through a digital arena while providing her valuable expertise in all things bridal. She has also partnered with industry experts such as Brandon Maxwell and Carolina Herrera to help brides in need of dresses and advice.

In a conversation with HOLA! USA, the bridal pundit shared her thoughts on fashion post-pandemic, the future of bridal and how to navigate the wedding planning atmosphere during the crisis. Besides being awarded as a style influencer by The Accessories Council, Micaela is a mastermind when it comes to styling a bride.

©Micaela Erlanger The celebrity stylist, here with Amanda Hearst, suggests accessorizing your wedding gown

Celebrate with friends and family on a later date

As the coronavirus has put on halt many wedding preparations, including Micaela’s own wedding, it is necessary to postpone to a later day instead of canceling it altogether. “I think is great that brides are honoring their original date with a Zoom ceremony,” she says. “And I think it’s so modern and wonderful that New York state has declared this and honored this. However, I certainly believe that brides should consider postponing and not canceling their celebrations.”

Accessorize your gown

Micaela recommends accessorizing your bridal gown to elevate the aesthetic of the dress. “A lot of dresses that brides have might have been imagined for a summer wedding and now those weddings are postponed to the winter months,” she notes. “So much of what you can do in order to make things still work despite the change in season is the way you accessorize your gown or the way you alter your gown.

“Perhaps you want to add a sleeve or you want to modify a neckline, perhaps you want to remove a sleeve or you want to open up a closed back so that you have more skin showing. There are other things you can do too, maybe you opt for a cape instead of a veil or upper length gloves with a strapless dress”