It’s getting hot, hot, hot outside and Kylie Jenner knows it. The beauty entrepreneur and youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings took to her personal social media recently to share a quick video of her sitting poolside of her $36 million Holmby Hills home in Los Angeles. In the video, we see the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star in a simple black string bikini showing off her incredible physique and glowing skin as she takes time to promote her Kylie Skin Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen Oil spray. Not to miss an opportunity to show her products in action, the reality TV star shared herself applying the SPF spray in slow motion.

In the background of the video, we’re able to get a great shot of the rest of her backyard — which was described as a “resort compound.” Kylie’s multimillion dollar home, originally listed at $45 million before she negotiated it down, boasts a total of 19,000 square feet. It has four additional guest homes, a guardhouse, professional-style kitchen and several bars. Within the main house, where she and daughter Stormi Webster dwell, it is an estimated 15,350 square feet and has a chef’s kitchen, an outdoor projection screen, home theater, [more] bars, game rooms, a gym and a basketball and tennis court.