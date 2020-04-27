Who is in it: Rosa Salazar, Angelique Cabral, Constance Marie and Bob Odenkirk

What you should know: Alma Winograd-Diaz (Rosa Salazar) discovers she has a new time traveling abilities after surviving a car accident. These new abilities help her solve a mystery that is near and dear to her heart.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Who is in it: Daniel Zovatto, Adriana Barraza, Jessica Garza, Adam Rodriguez, Johnathan Nieves, Natalie Dormer, Nathan Lane and Rory Kinnear (returning)

What you should know: Taking place years after its predecessor Penny Dreadful (which took place in Victorian England), this version of the show starts off in 1938 Los Angeles and incorporates Mexican folklore and themes.

Forever

Who is in it: Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen (of Brazilian descent)

What you should know: June (Maya Rudolph) and Oscar (Fred Armisen) find themselves in an interesting predicament that pushes them to question every day things, love and marriage.

Homecoming

Who is in it: Stephan James, Julia Roberts and Bobby Cannavale (of Cuban descent)

What you should know: After leaving the Homecoming facility, a place that helps soldiers transition back to civilian life, Heidi (Julia Roberts) is questioned by the Department of Defense about the practices used there.

Mozart in the Jungle

Who is in it: Gael García Bernal, Lola Kirke, Saffron Burrows, Malcolm McDowell and Bernadette Peters

What you should know: This 30-minute dramedy follows the story of young musicians as they seek to find love, money and fulfilling careers in the bustling city of New York.