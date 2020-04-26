In the third and final season of Vida, Mishel Prada and Melissa Barrera, who play the Hernandez sisters, have to deal with a challenging time brought on by a family secret. While the leading ladies of the Starz show navigate and deal with childhood traumas and complicated relationships, the women in real life have been doing their best to get through the global coronavirus pandemic. As the series returns Sunday, April 26, we checked in to see how they’ve been holding up.

Mishel has been sticking around Los Angeles, and Melissa has been in Mexico, but they both have been spending their days keeping in touch with friends and taking a moment to be in the present. “I’ve learned that I can be still, and that I can live in the present,” Melissa tells HOLA! USA. Her co-star Mishel adds: “Sit in the moment with ourselves; it’s the only thing we have control over.”

Keep reading to see if Mishel has mastered work outs from bed and where Melissa has been spending most of her time –we have a feeling she’ll be there this evening tuning in for the season premiere.

©GettyImages Mishel and Melissa return to Vida as the Hernandez sisters

Current location:

Mishel Prada: Los Angeles, California

Melissa Barrera: Ciudad Obregón, Sonora

How many days in self-isolation:

MP: 48

MB: 46

Favorite part of your house:

MP: My bed. I love to be snuggled under covers. If I can do it from my bed, I will. Work, read, write, watch TV, eat. I haven‘t figured out how to work out from bed, but I’m positive I’ll figure it out. I’m basically one of the grandparents from Willie Wonka at this point.

MB: TV Room. That‘s where I’ve been spending most of my time, either watching movies with my husband, learning to play guitar, eating or doing zoom calls with friends.

What have you learned about yourself during this time:

MP: That my mind wants to have answers for everything... but we truly live in an uncertain world. Our superpower is adapting, and we come from people that find a way to survive.

MB: I usually live in the future, always thinking about what comes next. And because of this forced pause, and the uncertainty of the future, I’ve learned to enjoy each day fully because each day is all I have. Tomorrow everything might change again.

Favorite home-cooked meal:

MP: I really thought that I would eventually get tired of eating pasta, well… it turns out I haven‘t. All shapes, all sauces, at all times of the day... pasta. I just keep pretending I’m ‘vacationing’ in the Italian countryside.....one that I can’t leave from.