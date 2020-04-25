A letter sent from a farmworker in Kansas almost brought a tear to Chris’ big brother Andrew Cuomo’s eye during his daily press briefing. “Personally, I’ll tell you the truth some people break your heart, people I thought who would rise to the occasion, under pressure they just crumble,” he said. “On the other hand, you see people who you didn’t expect anything from who just rise to the occasion.” The New York Governor shared one instance in particular and read aloud a hand-written note sent from a farmer in Kansas that was accompanied with one N-95 mask. Despite needing the mask for his family, his wife has one lung and diabetes, he kept four and sent one to New York and asked the governor to distribute to someone on the frontline.

Britney Spears may have recently made headlines by dancing to ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake’s song, but it’s her niece who caught our attention this week. Jamie Lynn’s daughter had a bag packed and was ready to hit the road.

Rainbows have been a symbol of hope and support during the coronavirus. In Madrid earlier this week a double rainbow appeared and was beautifully captured.

Salma Hayek took it one step further and painted a rainbow on her face . “I painted this rainbow on my face because many people are using rainbows to symbolize unity and hope, and to thank the #NHS and all the health workers around the world for their courage and endurance,” she wrote on Instagram.

It may have been Prince Louis’ second birthday, but the toddler gifted healthcare workers with a hand-painted rainbow that proves he takes after his artsy mom Kate Middleton.

Also on his birthday, the youngest Cambridge kid joined his parents and siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte to #ClapforourCarers. From Anmer Hall, the family of five applauded for the healthcare workers.

Wilmer Valderrama’s new Instagram Live Series , Six Feet Apart is giving workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, a platform for sharing their stories. The chats are taking place weekly and are not to be missed.

With marathons around the world canceled, we’ve seen people still competing the 26.2 mile run in their own unique ways. A blind woman Joyce Cron, who has run the race multiple times, was supposed to run the Boston Marathon again but instead took to her treadmill to complete it. “with the right support, an individual who is visually impaired can accomplish their goals!” she wrote.

And lastly, Pop the Bulldog is all of us. He hasn’t been able to play with the neighbors, and he is missing them. “All I want to do is play with the kids in my building but due to covid-19... I can‘t. I just watch them from the patio. Flatten The Curve please”

For last week’s Feel Good News, click here.