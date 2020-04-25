Kourtney Kardashian not only optimizes her schedule to make time for her workouts, but she also has a keen eye for choosing the right foods to eat, and for taking the best trends in nutrition and adapting them to her taste. That’s why, according to the reality TV star’s lifestyle site Poosh , she always starts her day with a super-healthy drink: a matcha latte.

As suggested by the latest trends in healthy eating, it’s very important to make wise choices about what we consume, and more importantly, decide what to eat first thing in the morning when we break our nocturnal fast. And with that said, there’s nothing better than starting the day off with a drink that has not just stimulating properties but also plenty of antioxidants.

©GettyImages Kourtney Kardashian is very mindful of her diet, and in particular, the beverages she drinks

Matcha—a concentrated powder of green tea leaves—is originally from Asia, where it has been used for almost a thousand years. These days matcha is well-known all over the world for its health benefits, which include reducing the production of stress hormones, improving cardiovascular health, and stimulating the body to burn fat while exercising.