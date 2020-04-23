Alejandra Espinoza is as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside. Since California has become her new home in the last few years, it’s been important for her to give back, especially during this coronavirus crisis. The Nuestra Belleza Latina winner has partnered up with the California Milk Processor Board to ensure no child goes without nourishment in the state. The creators of the famous got milk? campaigns have set up drive-thru sites for families to receive food. The Univision personality enlisted her adorable son Matteo, who sported the iconic milk mustache, to help her deliver the Toma Leche campaign news.

As we all continue to follow the guidelines put out to socially-distance and stay home, Alejandra and her family have been enjoying their down time, staying safe and learning new skills. “I discovered that I’m really good at cooking,” she tells HOLA! USA. Keep reading to see what her specialty has become and how they are using this time to organize.

©Alejandra Espinoza Alejandra shows off her cozy corner in her new Los Angeles home

Current location: Los Angeles, California

How many days in self-isolation: 36 days

Favorite part of your house: The kitchen!

What have you learned about yourself during this time? We learned the everything we need to be happy is US.

Favorite home-cooked meal: Beef soup.

At-home beauty treatment: My beauty treatments are NO HAIRSPRAY, NO MAKE UP. I‘m letting my skin and hair get a detox from the past 13 years :)

Show binge-watching: The Hunters

Favorite kid-friendly app or activity: La Loteria, my son Matteo loves it.