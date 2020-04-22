Queen Maxima ’s home office is fit for, well, a Queen. The Dutch Royal House shared an inside look at the mom of three’s workstation at Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague –and let’s just say we wish we were working from there! King Willem-Alexander ’s wife was pictured conducting a call from an iPad mounted on a tripod amid the coronavirus pandemic . A number of picture frames sit on the Queen’s desk, as well as an oversized gold apple and an impossibly chic table lamp with a bold dome shade, which complement the gold detailing of Maxima’s black desk. One of the more surprising elements of the Argentine-born royal’s office is her mural wallpaper featuring palm trees. Even at home working, the Queen looked stylish wearing a pair of Tom Ford eyeglasses and a colorful Rixo dress.

©FRANK VAN BEEK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images Queen Maxima was pictured working from Huis ten Bosch Palace amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Willem-Alexander’s office is more subdued that his wife’s. The Dutch monarch has a large wooden desk with an iMac, simple black desk lamp, picture frames, in addition to an iPad on a tripod. Unlike the striking designs on Maxima’s walls, Willem-Alexander’s office is painted with solid colors. The King decorated his space with a piece of artwork hanging between two windows, as well as a bookcase behind his desk. The royal has several pictures displayed on the shelves, including one with Queen Elizabeth from the 2019 Order of the Garter service and another with Maxima from the Royal Ascot. Willem-Alexander was dressed down sporting a blue polo and Apple AirPods as he posed for the photo in his office.