While the wedding industry goes through uncharted waters during the global pandemic, many brides have been forced to postpone and cancel their I do’s until further notice. It is a wedding pandemic in its most dystopian state, where some brides have done virtual weddings because they don’t want to wait until next year. The catastrophic effect that the Coronavirus pandemic has spread across the world, has put into perspective major life’s decisions such as a wedding and graduations.
From honeymoons to bachelorette parties, brides have had to reconsider their alternatives while navigating the virtual environment of wedding planning. Photographers, videographers, wedding planners, caterers and the whole whimsical bridal industry have put a halt in efforts to flatten the curve. “Bridal fashion is one of the few industries which still requires our clients to physically come in and try on the gowns. Our biggest challenge has been how to pivot and provide these services remotely,” says Giselle Dubois from Spina Bride who is known for her timeless pieces and curated bridal collection.
Jennifer Lopez‘s trainer shares 10 core exercises for perfect abs and yes, you can do them at home
But when the tough gets going virtual fittings is the solution until brick-and-mortar stores are allowed to re-open. “We are taking it week by week. Pushing back our appointments a month out until we hear it’s safe to reopen our doors. Our stylists are available via email, phone or live chats to provide support and help our brides navigate while dress shopping/planning their weddings.”, says the CEO of Spina Bride.
Bridal companies have gone as far to open their showrooms virtually. Pronovias recently launched a virtual showroom to accommodate customers during this crisis. Brides-to-be are starting to set up virtual consultations while venues and retailers remain closed. And if you are a bride still looking for your dream dress, Giselle suggests changeable garments for an easy swap of style during the wedding day. “The 2020 trend we are really excited about and will continue to see are the convertible looks with anything detachable! From detachable sleeves to overskirts - two looks-in-one, our brides are loving it and it’s in such high demand.”
Wedding experts suggest postponing weddings instead of cancelling. “Before cancelling, get creative if you don’t want to change your wedding date. Love always triumphs over difficult times. I had a bride narrow down her party to her immediate loved ones and still wore the dress of her dreams and had amazing pictures that will last a lifetime.”, adds Giselle. In addition, cancelling a wedding can impact your finances and future plans of getting married at your dream venue. “If they are going to reschedule, they should get on that boat right away,” comments Kathy Romero, a luxury wedding planner with over 20 years of experience. Kathy recommends looking into different options before making the decision of cancelling. “Some venues are going to be hit so hard that the reality is that there might not even be a venue next year. The longer we wait, the harder will be for people to keep their money to be able to salvage enough of the events to recreate it how originally they want it. ”, Kathy adds.
As some brides modify their guest lists, venues and wedding gowns in today’s virtual zeitgeist, others have pulled the cord and taken a break from the planning process. And unfortunately, there are brides that have been thwarted with their wedding expectations. “We were supposed to get married on a property that got burned down in the Napa Valley fire. That was a huge disappointment.”, shared Sheena Gordon in a conversation with HOLA! USA. Her wedding was originally scheduled on July 11th of 2020 but she extended the wedding invitation until July 10th 2021.
On the day that Alex Shane was going for her second fitting, all her plans collapsed. “Bridal fashion is one of the few industries which still requires our clients to physically come in and try on the gowns. Our biggest challenge has been how to pivot and provide these services remotely.”, says Giselle who is one of Alex’s clients. Alex who was hoping to get married on Saturday, April 18th moved her plans to August. “Being unsure that my wedding can even happen in august” is one of her most daunting thoughts. Though Alex was unable to get her wedding dress due to the global virus roaming the earth, she is still maintaining a positive outlook toward her big day.
But these stressed-out brides just want to reconnect with their friends and family after this. Wedding planning can definitely pull a mental stroke and makes you want to forget about it altogether. Even if celebrations are postponed until 2021, these brides will continue loving in times of Coronavirus. As Nicole said, “One of the things I want to do once this is over is to see my friends and catch up with them and go out for a drink.” Cheers!