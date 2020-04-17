Wedding experts suggest postponing weddings instead of cancelling. “Before cancelling, get creative if you don’t want to change your wedding date. Love always triumphs over difficult times. I had a bride narrow down her party to her immediate loved ones and still wore the dress of her dreams and had amazing pictures that will last a lifetime.”, adds Giselle. In addition, cancelling a wedding can impact your finances and future plans of getting married at your dream venue. “If they are going to reschedule, they should get on that boat right away,” comments Kathy Romero, a luxury wedding planner with over 20 years of experience. Kathy recommends looking into different options before making the decision of cancelling. “Some venues are going to be hit so hard that the reality is that there might not even be a venue next year. The longer we wait, the harder will be for people to keep their money to be able to salvage enough of the events to recreate it how originally they want it. ”, Kathy adds.

As some brides modify their guest lists, venues and wedding gowns in today’s virtual zeitgeist, others have pulled the cord and taken a break from the planning process. And unfortunately, there are brides that have been thwarted with their wedding expectations. “We were supposed to get married on a property that got burned down in the Napa Valley fire. That was a huge disappointment.”, shared Sheena Gordon in a conversation with HOLA! USA. Her wedding was originally scheduled on July 11th of 2020 but she extended the wedding invitation until July 10th 2021.

©@spinabride Ales Shane could not make it to her second fitting due to the global pandemic

On the day that Alex Shane was going for her second fitting, all her plans collapsed. “Bridal fashion is one of the few industries which still requires our clients to physically come in and try on the gowns. Our biggest challenge has been how to pivot and provide these services remotely.”, says Giselle who is one of Alex’s clients. Alex who was hoping to get married on Saturday, April 18th moved her plans to August. “Being unsure that my wedding can even happen in august” is one of her most daunting thoughts. Though Alex was unable to get her wedding dress due to the global virus roaming the earth, she is still maintaining a positive outlook toward her big day.

But these stressed-out brides just want to reconnect with their friends and family after this. Wedding planning can definitely pull a mental stroke and makes you want to forget about it altogether. Even if celebrations are postponed until 2021, these brides will continue loving in times of Coronavirus. As Nicole said, “One of the things I want to do once this is over is to see my friends and catch up with them and go out for a drink.” Cheers!