To get a strong core like Jennifer Lopez requires having dedication, cutting certain ingredients in your diet and building a strong mindset. Even at 50-years-old, the Bronx actress is maintaining a strict daily exercise routine to keep her in shape and ready for the stage. Though JLo juggles a career as a singer, actress, producer, dancer and surviving motherhood, she finds time to exercise her core. The songstress starts her daily workout before 10 in the morning and reveals that exercise is a great recipe for mental health and self-confidence.

©@jlo Jennifer Lopez starts her workout routine before 10 in the morning

The Hustlers actress follows a strict daily routine and has trained with famous celebrity fitness trainers like Gunnar Peterson. The celebrity trainer is the go-to trainer for other Hollywood celebrities like Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. Besides restricting her diet to no carbs or sugar, the 50-year-old actress follows a fitness regime that will give you the body of your dreams. In a recent interview with Women’s Health, Gunnar shared 10 exercises to offer you ultimate results for your body and core. Read more to discover JLO’s workout routine to get toned abs.

Bicycle crunches: Lie facing up and your hands behind your neck. Make sure to keep your back straight and push up against the floor. Raise your knees to a 90-degree angle and lift your feet from the floor. Rotate your torso with a bicycle pedal motion. Do 12 to 20 repetitions and three sets.

Side plank: Start on your side with your feet together and raise your hips until your body makes a straight line. Contract your core and raise your hips. Hold the position without letting your hips drop and then repeat on the other side.

Reverse crunches: Lie on your back with your arms on the side and raise your feet from the ground in a 90-degree angle. Contract your abs and bring them to your chest while you raise your hips off the floor.

Wood choppers: Stand up with your feet shoulder-width apart. Raise both of your arms up one side and then twist to the other side while you lower yourself into a squat. Add a kettle ball to this exercise for a more intensive workout.

Straight-arm plank with shoulder touch: This exercise is to increase strength and stability. Start with a straight-arm plank forming a straight line from your shoulders to your feet. With one hand touch the opposite shoulder and squeeze your glutes.