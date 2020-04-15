How do celebrities stay in shape at all ages? Contrary to what you may think, many of them don’t resort to cosmetic surgery or luxury treatments to do so. Most Hollywood stars are dedicated to their fitness journey like actress Rosario Dawson , whose healthy lifestyle has allowed her to stay radiant and in shape at 40. Although the Afro-Latina star has always had a healthy routine, her main motivation for fully revamping her habits was her father’s pancreatic cancer diagnosis last year. In an attempt to help him recover quickly, the entire Dawson family—especially Rosario—changed their physical and mental health routine.

©GettyImages The celebrity knows how to stay radiant at 40 thanks to healthy habits.

A balanced diet

The biggest portion of her diet consists of vegan foods that are rich in fiber. Every morning, the Rent star eats a bowl of oatmeal with some fruit and fresh juice. Her other meals vary between potatoes, spinach, sweet potatoes, and other vegetables, occasionally paired with smoked salmon, according to an interview she did with Women’s Health.

The secret is clearly not all diet related. She sometimes indulges in “guilty pleasures” like peanut butter and jelly toast.

©Istock Her diet is mostly based on vegan and fiber-rich foods like oatmeal

The key of movement

Rosario admitted that she doesn’t love going to the gym, but she has discovered a fitness routine that is perfect for her: cardio. The most important aspect is to keep moving, so every day she is sure to do afrobeat and house music dance sessions as well as jog and walk.

She also practices Kung Fu—a Chinese martial art that requires a great deal of focus. This practice helps her tone and strengthen different muscles in addition to helping her concentrate.