Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro is taking the current situation in stride and finding the simple pleasures in life as we all navigate this global crisis. The 6-foot Brazilian supermodel has been spending quality time with her son Alexandre and NBA player fiancé Joakim Noah at their home in Los Angeles as the world remains shut down during the coronavirus pandemic. “I’ve been appreciating the time I get to spend with my family,” she tells HOLA! USA.

The 29-year-old, who recently posted a photo on her Instagram with her son on April 2 for World Autism Day, has also been finding ways to advocate for Autism Speaks. This crisis has affected so many children, especially those with special needs whose daily routine is so important. Through the organization, they have resources available to parents to help them get through this and show they aren’t alone.

Lais is also focusing on her physical and mental wellbeing by continuing her workouts via Facetime with her go-to-gym Dogpound. Keep reading to see where in her house she can ‘clear her head’ and learn how she and Alexandre are passing the time together. ( Millie Bobby Brown would be proud!)

©Lais Ribeiro The VS Angel has been spending time watching Netflix with her son and making sure she doesn’t miss a workout

Current location: Los Angeles

How many days in self-isolation: 32 Days

Favorite part of your house: My sauna, not only is it healthy for your body and skin, but it’s my place where I can relax and clear my head.

Show you are binge-watching: My son and I are currently binge watching Stranger Things.