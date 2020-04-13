We’ve all been hearing about Quibi — the new streaming platform that gives us shows in small 10 minute viewing increments. Quibi boosts a lineup of all of our favorite celebrities like Jennifer Lopez (Thanks A Million), Nick Jonas (Thanks A Million), Chrissy Teigen (Chrissy’s Court) and Reese Witherspoon (Fierce Queens). Not only do they stream shows, which air weekly, but they also stream movies and news shows as well (movies like Sophie Turner ’s Survive, Liam Hemsworth ’s Most Dangerous Game and por_la CULTURA by Telemundo). Below we’ve gathered some of the shows currently streaming on the platform that are definitely worth a watch.

Chrissy’s Court - Chrissy Teigen and Pepper Thai