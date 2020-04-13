Nick Jonas and his brother Joe Jonas

TV Guide

The top shows you need to be streaming on Quibi

From drama to comedy to documentary-style shows, the streaming platform has it all

BY

We’ve all been hearing about Quibi — the new streaming platform that gives us shows in small 10 minute viewing increments. Quibi boosts a lineup of all of our favorite celebrities like  Jennifer Lopez (Thanks A Million),  Nick Jonas (Thanks A Million),  Chrissy Teigen (Chrissy’s Court) and  Reese Witherspoon  (Fierce Queens). Not only do they stream shows, which air weekly, but they also stream movies and news shows as well (movies like  Sophie Turner ’s Survive,  Liam Hemsworth ’s Most Dangerous Game and por_la CULTURA by Telemundo). Below we’ve gathered some of the shows currently streaming on the platform that are definitely worth a watch.

MORE:

11 shows on Amazon Prime Video to keep you entertained while you hide from the ‘rona

 

 Chrissy’s Court - Chrissy Teigen and Pepper Thai

 Thanks A Million - Jennifer Lopez, Kristen Bell and Nick Jonas

 Nikki Fre$h - Nicole Richie


MORE:

15 shows to binge on Netflix while you hide from the Coronavirus

 

 Dishmantled - Tituss Burgess

 &Music - Ariana Grande, Martin Garrix and J Balvin

 Fierce Queens - Reese Witherspoon

MORE:

The best documentaries to expand your knowledge while in isolation

 

 Run This City - Jasiel Correia II

 Shape of Pasta - Evan Funke

 SKRRT - Kiari “Offset” Cephus

MORE:

10 books that will help take you on a journey while you stay at home

 


More about
Read More
back to

LIFESTYLE