Jennifer Lopez, Romeo Santos and Giancarlo Stanton all accepted New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s #IStayHomeFor challenge and shared why they are listening and not leaving their houses. JLo and A-Rod posted their video from Miami and proved they are still in an Empire State of Mind from afar and are most definitely #NewYorkTough. Meanwhile, Romeo Santos gave a rare look at his youngest son Valentino in his post.

A 120-person mariachi group banded together to show their support for their fellow hermanas y hermanos in the healthcare field as well as those affected with COVID-19 to play some music for them in hopes of providing them with some cheer during these uncertain times. “We did this to give encouragement, solidarity and hope to the sick and to medical staff,” explained Julio César Barragán, the National Mariachi Association spokesman, to Mexican news portal Eje Central.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may not be able to visit teachers and students in person, but they made sure to show how they are on their minds by sharing video chats with them.