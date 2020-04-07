Amid the coronavirus pandemic, anything goes as long as you‘re staying home. Whether you’ve been keeping active with fitness videos, binge-watching all your favorite shows (again), or developing your wine knowledge with weekly virtual happy hours, staying home has somewhat of a different meaning for introverts and extroverts. While extroverts may be experiencing the hardest thing they’ve ever known, introverts, on the other hand, are filling their hours with the usual activities they enjoy when staying in .

Of course, the internet has pointed this out in the most hilarious way with funny memes that show there are two types of people in the world, and how introverts have been flattening the curve since forever. What seems like an eternity on day ten of quarantine for extroverts is just another day in the life for introverts – especially those who already work from home.

Keep scrolling for some laughs on how introverts vs. extroverts are handling the quarantine. Which one are you?