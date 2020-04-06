Social distancing is the new norm amid dealing with a current pandemic, but people are learning to adapt and trying to make the best of the grim situation. While staying home 24/7 hasn’t been easy for all, many are taking to social media to bring a few laughs and share funny pics of what staying six feet apart means these days.
As life as we know it has come to a complete stop, birthday parties, happy hours, school and even work are now taking place through screens. As much as social distancing is disciplined, it helps to know we’re all in this together and doing our parts simply by staying home. The memes below showcase how some are continuing to celebrate milestone moments, or for experimenting with fashion, while others are using hilarious references to depict how we should all be keeping our distance.
Keep scrolling for some good laughs ahead!
The must-see Coronavirus memes that are keeping us positive
14 hilarious memes that show how parents are dealing with homeschool
This is how birthday parties are done now #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/tK3n6Mqwss— Jem Mistry (@ImJustJem) April 1, 2020
Spring birthdays are still lit even if they’re behind screens.
There’s no better time to experiment with fashion than when you’re staying home.
View this post on Instagram
2 m distance please (@desi.sarcasm ) Follow @half.theta for more memes #litmemes #kidmemesarethebest #memesdaily #memes😂 #adultfail #quarantined #quarantined2020 #memelord #socialdistancingmemes #hilariousmemes #funnymemes #wtfmemes #reactionmemes #funnymemes #followforfollowback #freeshoutouts #dccomicmeme #pubity #offensivememesfordays #funny #memeoftheday #kidmemes #coronamemes #coronavirusmemesarenotfunny #halfthetaclub
For those who aren’t taking it seriously, this is what will happen if you don’t listen to the CDC.
Introverts are most likely continuing their lives as per usual.
Baptisms in the time of social distancing have gone to some other extremes.
View this post on Instagram
So creative🤣 how they social distance in 🇯🇵! . . . #coronavirus #boycottchina #coronavairusmeme #quarantine #fuckchina #gotohellchinagovernment #chinasucks #socialdistancing #graduationphotoshoot #socialdistancingmemes#covid_19 #covid #covid19 #freedom #socialdistancingsavelives #savelives #blamechina #pandemic #animalrightsactivist #quarantineboredom#workfromhome#facemasks #covidmemes#quarantinestories #humanrightcampaign #gotohellchina#gotohellchinagovernment #republican #amigoingtodie#repulblicanparty#donaldtrump2020
Graduation day unlike any other!
Perhaps a blunt poem will help get the word across.
View this post on Instagram
Is this just us or anyone else? 🙈 . . . . . . . #skingoals #skincare #skincarememes #beautymemes #skinroutine #skincaregoals #healthyskin #skincarejunkie #skincareaddict #beautyobsessed #beautysecrets #medspa #skinclinic #aesthetic #dermatology #skincarethreads #glowup #glowingskin #loveyourskin #vlogger #instagood #pinkfeed #doitfortheaesthetic #wednesdayswewearpink #socialdistancing #lockdownproblems #socialdistancingmemes #instadaily #instamood #currentmood
Snacking all day may need some restrictions.
Even they are following #Social_Distancing pic.twitter.com/CezHzqafRc— Pankaj Khanna (@itsmepankajkh) April 2, 2020
Keep in mind animals are also following suit!