How to stay motivated when you want to lose weight

If you’re one of those people who sets their sights on losing weight, but then shortly after starting falls back to their old habits, I’m sure you’re interested in learning how to increase your motivation. In a society that promises instant results everywhere, it can be frustrating to get into healthy body habits that will allow you to reach your ideal weight. The good news is that motivation is something that can be worked on to improve it.

Below, we offer you some tips, and you can use the ones you like the most to make the process easier and even fun. These include some basic tips like “think positive” and “love your body,” as well as other, more practical ones, such as joining an exercise group:

©Istock According to numerous studies, people who have dogs walk an average of 300 minutes a week are more motivated

Establish a balanced and realistic diet

If you think that you’ll quickly reach your weight loss goal by following restrictive diets like those that have you eat only one kind of food or that get rid of a certain type of food overnight, you’re not being very reasonable. Losing weight requires time, and if you stay consistent, you’ll get there. However, if you want a magic bullet, you might not be able to follow a plan for the long haul.

Your action plan should include schedules, menus and exercise routines, with easily achievable sub-goals.

Let yourself have your favorite foods and little treats

The secret is to not completely deprive yourself, but rather to moderate and reduce your intake of certain foods. Avoiding punishing yourself and extreme prohibitions will fend off negative thoughts and feelings of guilt.

©Istock The co-founder of the self-determination theory, Edward Deci, stresses that the decision to lose weight must come from within yourself

Get support from a nutritionist