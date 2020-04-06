©Getty Images The couple greatly values their privacy and that’s why they don’t often appear in public with their little ones

During an interview with Sunrise, the actress sent a message to first-time mothers who are anxious to get their figure back after giving birth: “You don't need to be Victoria's Secret-ready right away because you just did the most incredible miracle that life has to offer.”

Every child has different things to teach you

This The Age of Adelaine actress’ most recent statement came two months after having her third daughter, in an interview with Us Weekly: “What they don't tell you is that it never gets less overwhelming, but with each kid I do learn more.”



“[Inez] was not sleeping through the night because she was a baby. And then she finally started sleeping through the night because she was old enough, then my older daughter James decided that she doesn’t sleep through the night anymore.” If, just like Blake, your children’s sleep is going through changes, here are some tips that can help with the arduous task of raising a large family:



Tricks to get your child to sleep better

If you do a series of regular activities in the hours leading up to going to bed, your child will feel more secure and falling asleep will become part of this new habit. If your child sleeps in a crib and wakes up: Don’t calm her/him down by turning on a light, but rather, go to his/her side in the dark and calm the baby by singing or caressing him/her to ensure your little one keeps sleeping.





Naps during the day: Sleeping for a little while during the day is recommended for people of all ages to relax because it fosters sleep habits that reduce the chances of suffering future health conditions, such as lack of concentration, headaches and insomnia.



When it comes to intelligent parenting strategies, Blake always considers the individual personalities of each child. The trick is to not get ahead of yourself during the process but rather to enjoy it as it is. This is the magic (and the adventure) of motherhood. This actress seems to understand this quite clearly.