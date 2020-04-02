As the world collectively works against the COVID-19 pandemic, fashion designer Johana Hernández has joined the global movement by making face masks. The Los Angeles-based designer, who’s founder of haute couture brand, GLAUDI, announced her latest contribution via social media. “Friends been working with my mom and team and have made hundreds of medical masks to donate to our hospitals specially PIH Downey as they saved my father's life multiple times in the past from ICU,” she wrote.

©@glaudibyjohanahernandez Johana is making face masks and donating to a hospital close to her heart

Johana is known for dressing Latinx celebrities in Hollywood and for participating in NBC’s designer competition series, Fashion Star in 2013. There, she was mentored by fellow designer, Nicole Richie. “Thank you to my amiga and nurse @estephyg and all the nurses and doctors you are our heroes makes me emotional to be able to give back in this way doing what I love,” she continued on her post.

In efforts to reduce shortage, Johana is also teaching people how to make their own masks at home. “I wanted to help you all make them from home creating a tutorial video link in bio to keep you all safe,” she wrote next to the series of photos showcasing her team effort. “I did it in Spanish as I felt there was a lack of tutorials in Spanish but I will make the English one soon,” she added.

©GettyImages Johana opened GLAUDI Beverly Hills in December 2019

On a separate post featuring a video instructing how to make the masks, the Latina designer, who’s of Salvadoran descent, explained her brand is named in honor of her mother because she and her father used to sew clothing at factories under harsh conditions throughout her childhood. Her fashion label specializes “in empowering women of all shapes and sizes with bold, elegant styles,” as stated on GLAUDI’s website.