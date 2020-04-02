Cardi B

Cardi B was revealed that she was recently hospitalized. The Money rapper took to social media to give her fans an update. In a since-deleted tweet, the star wrote: “Honestly cause I been having some real bad stomach problems for four days, I went to the ER last night. I’m feeling way better. Hopefully tomorrow I will feel no more pain.” Cardi also shared a picture of her sporting a hospital band which was dated March 31.

Cardi alerted her fans of her health issue in a tweet over the weekend. “I have such a uncomfortable stomachache for the past 24 hours I’m so irritated by it,” she wrote. In the comments, fans sent her well-wishes and encouraged her to get some help. Some fans used her popular Coronavirus video to pose the question to the rapper.

As of April 1, the Bodak Yellow Rapper star was back to normal. The star took to social media to share a meme. “When you’re hungry but all the food in the house needs to be cooked.” Cardi’s spirits were also high as she shared a picture of her and Offset’s daughter Kulture Kiari. “My favorite picture of her.” In the throwback photo, the rapper’s baby girl sits in a walker as she smiles for the camera.

The Money rapper was back to normal following her brief visit

Cardi has been spending her time in self-isolation with her daughter and husband at their home in Georgia. The I Like It rapper has been keeping her fans informed and entertained when it comes to matters surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic. Cardi’s recent health struggles come almost a year after she had to take time off from work, due to complications from plastic surgery. The star was forced to pull out of a series of shows, and follow “strict doctors orders,” which called for rest after liposuction.


