Since the famous and beautifully toned Rachel Green from Friends appeared on our screens, Jennifer Aniston's arms have been a reference for a toned upper body without going too far. Today, and at 51 years old, the actress continues to be an example to us all.

Now, maintaining well-toned biceps and triceps is a hefty task. But if you're the kind of person who prefers more active and efficient types of exercise, you should definitely try boxing.

©GettyImages The picture that made the world go wild shows Jen's toned arms

You must get rid of any prejudices about the "masculinity" of this exercise, or the belief that if you box you'll end up with muscles like a man. Both myths are false. Models and actresses see that it's a girl thing too, and it has many benefits:

- It promotes weight loss, because it burns a lot of calories.



- It strengthens the middle and upper body. In reality, boxing is an activity that works the whole body: legs, hips, abdomen, back, shoulders, and arms.

- It's excellent cardiovascular exercise. The speed and repetition with which you have to perform these movements require lots of strength and stamina.

©@halleberry Halle Berry is another actress who includes boxing as part of her physical training

- It increases flexibility due to the range of movements and "punch" preparation.

- It stimulates concentration and coordination while also relieving stress. This is due to the performance, execution, and combination of strokes that you must perform while also paying attention to technique in order to avoid injuries and be effective. That's without mentioning the thrill of the “fight” and the stimulating release of energy.



- It improves reflexes and reaction time.



- It improves your ability to defend yourself.



And if that still isn't enough motivation for you, boxing will also give you attitude. And the truth is, at the beginning you'll probably feel like you're hitting quite "weakly," but with the proper training you'll acquire the strength and skills worthy of an athlete. Most gyms will offer both group and private classes. How much time you have and your budget will help you determine how you can start.