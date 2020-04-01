Unfortunately, stress happens, and we respond to stress using a range of coping mechanisms. Sometimes stressful situations can motivate us and ultimately end up being very beneficial, while other times they can wind up causing health problems that affect our overall quality of life. Fortunately, there are lots of steps you can take to manage and reduce your stress levels.

Of course, you can always include certain foods with calming properties in your diet or use relaxing home remedies, as celebrities tend to do. But what other techniques can reduce the negative effects of stress? We've got some alternatives that you can implement quickly to help you cope with the changes in routine imposed by social distancing, along with all the other stressful moments you must be facing throughout the day.

Breathe



Yes, breathe. Take slow, deep breathes from your diaphragm for a few solid minutes. Even a sigh releases tension in the upper part of the body. Now, while this technique is effective in dramatically reducing stress levels, while you're doing it you can also focus on each body part and locate points of tension, pain or heat. Then, with the same slow breathing technique, you can focus on trying to relax the affected areas.

Meditate

Meditation has many health benefits and is an effective way to relieve stress and maintain a healthy lifestyle. It gives you greater control over your thoughts and emotions, it restores a sense of calm and peace of mind, and it relaxes the mind and body. If you're a newcomer, you can start with just 5 minutes a day. It'll be worth it!

©iStock Exercise increases the production of hormones that improve your sense of well-being

Do cardio



Exercise can make a huge difference when it comes to reducing stress levels. And the benefits? It helps to foster an overall sense of well-being by increasing your endorphin levels, improving mental function and—not to mention—it helps keep you in shape. When you feel overwhelmed, do at least 15 minutes of cardiovascular exercise.

Stretch



Stress builds up without us even noticing it, creating physical and mental rigidity. That's why it's advisable to stretch, paying special attention to the areas where stress tends to manifest itself, like the neck, shoulders, and upper back. Yoga is a great way to achieve this. Hatha yoga is particularly beneficial because of its slower pace and easy movements.



Press on this pressure point

