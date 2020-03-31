Kaia Gerber entered the modeling world with Young Versace when she was just 10 years old, and at 16 she walked her first runway, the 2017 spring show for Calvin Klein. Huge success from a young age, with catwalks and ad campaigns for top fashion houses is something she has in common with her supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford. With their twinning looks, they both have beauty and fashion running through their veins.

“You can’t deny that we have similarities,” the young model told Byrdie. “And I’ve always tried to be more like her. I’ve always looked up to her in the way that she hasn’t let anything in the business affect her. In my eyes she’s the coolest, nicest person in the world.”

As well as details about her family, Kaia has shared four of the lessons that she learned from Cindy, her beauty icon, and emotional and philosophical rock.

1. BE ON TIME

“For work, my mom is always on time,” Kaia told Byrdie. “She’s always super professional, so everyone that I’ve worked with who’s worked with her has been like, ‘Your mom is the most professional model we’ve met.’ She’s always said, ‘If I’m there on time, I’m out on time. I’m here to work; let’s work.’ So I think I’ve taken that from her. I’m very professional.”