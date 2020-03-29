Currently across the US and world people are doing their part to stop the spread of the coronavirus by staying home and self-isolating. This will hopefully flatten the curve and the rate of people being infected by COVID-19, but as we are all asked to do our part, the economy has also practically shut down. The unknown is terrifying and that is why We All Grow Latina, which is a network for Latina entrepreneurs, experts and healers, launched We All Grow Amigas to share tips and advice from leading ladies across all industries.

The free seminars kicked off with Ramona Ortega’s Managing Your Money in a Time of Crisis chat. The My Money My Future founder had some very insightful tips to prepare and assess your finances during this pandemic that she shared with Ana Flores, We All Grow Latina’s founder and CEO. “The silver lining in all of this is so many more people are starting to think about their finances,” Ramona says. “[They are] asking the questions and looking at their portfolios. That has always been our focus so people are always thinking about their money so when something like this happens, you are already prepared.”

Keep reading for some of her key points from the seminar that will benefit us all.

©We All Grow Latina Ramona Ortega offers financial support via a We All Grow Latina seminar

Financial 360: “How much money do you spend? How much money do you need a month to survive? Look at your emergency savings, you should have at least three to six months in an emergency savings account that is cash or what we call liquidity to cover major expenses. You need to know what those are.

“Understand your portfolio and making sure you have enough diversity in your portfolio… not all your eggs in one basket essentially… Things like life insurance, a lot of us have parents who are boomers or getting older so right now there is a real interest in making sure you are taking care of your parents and get everything in order in case something happens to them. That’s one of those things you want to be prepared for before a crisis.”