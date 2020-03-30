Pilates is a very popular celebrity workout and Miley Cyrus is one of the discipline’s best-known fans doing the workout ever day because it not only keeps her fit but also makes her feel great. While it’s now a celebrity fave and has long been a major fitness trend, core-strengthening Pilates was initially created to help patients who had been bedridden for long periods of time to regain physical fitness. It draws on elements from yoga, gymnastics, bodybuilding, martial arts, and even meditation and rehabilitation, and offers a long list of advantages and benefits..

Although there were originally more than 500 movements, there are now 35 basic moves that can be performed with machines, exercise bands, and balls and rings. A typical routine consists of slow, careful movements, some with the help of apparatuses designed specifically for this discipline, and others that can simply be done on a mat.

With Pilates, it is important that you make precise and controlled movements, while also remaining conscious of your breathing. It’s a practice that requires high levels of concentration since you have to use your mind to consciously control your body.

Once you understand the benefits of Pilates, you just might become an instant fan just like Miley as well as Jennifer Aniston, Camila Sodi, and Thalía.