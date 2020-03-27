By now you must have heard about the Netflix hit that’s taken over everyone’s lives, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. The seven-episode docu-series is all the rage right now, and people can’t get enough of the wildness that bestows upon the show. The main plot surrounds Joseph Maldonado-Passage, a.k.a. Joe Exotic, the runner of big cat zoo Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for euthanizing five tigers and hiring someone to kill his arch-nemesis, Carole Baskin, founder and CEO of Big Cat Rescue. As if that weren’t shocking enough, there’s a whole other web of stories encircling a cult, murder, and polygamy to name a few things.

We won’t be sharing any major giveaways, but to better familiarize yourself with the nation’s latest T.V. obsession, here are some things you should know.

1) Joe Exotic is a show in itself