While Cardi B screams Coronavirus incessantly, you can lower the anxiety with soothing music to calm your soul. Being home for a long period of time can take a toll on our bodies but there are several techniques to build a stress-free environment. Meditation is one of the most useful practices to improve wellness.

According to data gathered by Psychic World, Soothing Relaxation is the most followed social media channel for relaxation gathering many viewers around the world. During stressful times, these soothing videos will keep you sane during the Coronavirus lockdown. Might as well call it, lockdown relaxation.

Soothing Relaxation

Soothing Relaxation is a channel that attracts over 54 million views in just one month. Norwegian Peder. B. Helland, who runs the channel and composes the music, offers live streams with beautiful piano music for study, relaxation and sleep.



Yellow Brick Cinema

This relaxing channel has half the views from Soothing Relaxation with 28 million views. The US channel features spa-inspired music to calm the soul and great sounds for sleep meditation.

