We get it. A lot is happening during the coronavirus pandemic. Between social distancing, working from home, virtual happy hours, and toilet paper shortages, life as we know it has come to a halt. But that doesn’t mean we can’t have a good laugh while scrolling through the wonderful world of the internet. If anything, that’s what we need! With parents working from home and schools being closed until further notice, many have had to make adjustments to homeschool their children – and let’s just say, it’s been quite the experience for some!

However, parents are poking fun at their new lifestyles and sharing the laughs with the world wide web. Keep scrolling to see some of the funniest homeschooling memes circling the internet, and get ready to LOL. We could all use a good laugh, after all!

1) Apparently, it’s all the parents’ faults.

This is my my favorite meme of the homeschooling teacher ones I believe. pic.twitter.com/M5GL463Ma3 — Daniel Ottalini (@DOttalini) March 20, 2020

2) Yikes! Things took a sour turn after day three of quarantine.