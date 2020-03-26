We don’t know when this social isolation will end but we can avoid gaining weight with intermittent fasting. This is a diet tip many celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston swear by to keep their bodies healthy and in check. The Spanish actress, Elsa Pataky and her husband Chris Hemsworth are faithful followers of this diet trick. Intermittent fasting has been gaining popularity among celebrities due to its anti-aging benefits and great bodyweight results. There are many different ways to do intermittent fasting but the most known involves spacing the time between your dinner time and your breakfast time.

©@elsapatakyconfidential Elsa Pataky uses intermittent fasting to regulate her health and bodyweight

In a recent interview with HOLA! Fashion, Elsa Pataky reveals that she eats with her children never later than 6:30 p.m. and has breakfast the next day at 10 or 11 a.m. Not only Elsa let her body rest but she also allows it to burn more calories while practicing intermittent fasting. She waits for 14 to 16 hours in between meals before eating breakfast.

It is not necessary to count calories and follow a diet while doing intermittent fasting. While switching the eating schedule, some data have suggested that it decreases ghrelin, the hunger hormone.