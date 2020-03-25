Salma Hayek’s husband Francois-Henri Pinaul and his company Kering announced they are offering aid during the Coronavirus pandemic. The conglomerate corporation is set to purchases three million masks from China and donate them to the French health care services. In addition, the company will transform textile plants so that they can manufacture their own masks.

©GettyImages Salma Hayek’s husband Francois-Henri Pinaul is the CEO of Kering

"The French workshops of Kering's Houses Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent are preparing to manufacture masks while complying with the strictest health protection measures for their staff members, with production getting underway as soon as the manufacturing process and materials have been approved by the relevant authorities," the statement read.

In addition, leaders for the company, including Francios, who is the CEO of Kering, have already donated a undisclosed amount of money to the Institute Pasteur in Paris to support scientists in COVID-19 research. Prior to the announcement, the Italian brand Gucci shared that they will donate supplies.