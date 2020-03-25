In the wake of the novel coronavirus, the world is coming together like never before. But despite the fact we’re currently living in a pandemic, the life-threatening virus has uncovered acts of kindness throughout the world – from sharing positivity to donating money, people are working collectively to beat the silent enemy. It was just this week that LVMH offered their perfume and cosmetics factories for the production of hand sanitizer for free to French hospitals.
With more than 450,000 cases across the globe and at least 60,000 in the U.S., medical supplies have become scarce, but the fashion industry quickly took action. Fashion designers, including Chrisitan Siriano, Michael Costello and Rachel Comey, among others, have put fashion production to a halt to make face masks and hospital gowns. Additionally, retail giants such as Inditex, who are the owners of Zara and Bershka, and Gap Inc. (The Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic) have pledged to make millions of masks, gowns, and scrubs for healthcare workers.
Many fashion brands have followed suit and are now donating proceeds of their sales to food banks and charity organizations. As retail therapy has become a mental escape for many who are working against spreading the virus by social distancing and working from home, shopping while giving back feels twice as rewarding.
Below we’ve rounded up some of the fashion brands doing their part to fight COVID-19.
Everlane
The Meghan Markle-loved brand announced they would be working with Feeding America to donate 100 percent of their proceeds from their !00% Human collection. If you’re looking for comfy basics to work from home, or for life in general, then look no further.
Vivrelle
The online accessories membership club is donating 10% of all their membership fees through March to local hospitals in New York City (New York is the hardest-hit state in the U.S.) Additionally, Vivrelle donated to local favorite Sauce pizzeria, a Southern Italian restaurant with three NYC locations. The benefit of this donation is twofold. First, the money aids Sauce, a local eatery experiencing the harsh financial effects of the city’s mandated closure of bars, shops, and restaurants. Second, Vivrelle’s donation to Sauce is going directly towards pizza pies that will be feeding nurses, hospital staff, and doctors who are fighting on the front lines against Covid-19.
Skims
Kim Kardashian’s underwear and loungewear brand is donating 20% of profits from their Cotton Collection to Baby2Baby’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Program to support their mission to provide essentials to children in need.
Crocs
The shoe brand recently worn by Bad Bunny just launched “A Free Pair for Healthcare,” offering healthcare workers across the country the chance to get a free pair of shoes of select styles, while supplies last. Additionally, they’ll be donating up to 100,000 pairs of shoes to be distributed across a number of select healthcare facilities and organizations.
Free People
By shopping select items at 25% off, you can help the boho retailer donate $25,000 to Philabundance, a Feeding America partner based out of the brand's hometown of Philadelphia.
Pronovias Group
The global leader in luxury bridalwear is donating wedding dresses to hospital-employed women who are engaged and are working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic – from doctors to nurses to janitors and cafeteria staff.
Alice + Olivia
Aside from producing hospital gowns for New York hospitals and healthcare workers, Alice + Olivia is teaming with No Kid Hungry to combat COVID-19, donating 10% of online sales to the organization.
Aritzia
The Canadian retailer is donating all profits to its Aritzia Community Relief Fund, which provides financial support to its employees and partners overseas.
Staud
Staud is offering a 25% off sitewide until March 31 and will be donating 10%of sales to St. Vincent Meals on Wheels, which is providing meals to those in need in the Los Angeles area.
Jennifer Meyer
The fine-jewelry designer is donating 20% of sales through the end of March to Baby2Baby.
Kendra Scott
50% of all proceeds from the "Shop for Good" Everlyne Bracelets are being donated to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.
Kenneth Cole
The clothing and accessories brand will be donating 20% of sales to the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
Kering
The fashion group owned by Salma Hayek’s husband, François-Henri Pinault, will provide French health services with three million surgical masks it will import from China. Kering will also be manufacturing face masks through Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent.
Nike
WWD reported the athletic-giant is donating more than $15 million to support communities where Nike employees live and work.
Alejandra Alonso Rojas
The Madrid-based designer is donating 30% of the proceeds from her brand’s website to No Kid Hungry and God’s Love We Delivery. Both organizations benefit children and families without access to food amid the coronavirus.
Prada
On Monday, Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli, co-CEOs of Prada, announced the luxury fashion brand has donated six Intensive Care Units to three hospitals in Milan: San Raffaele, Sacco, and Vittore Buzzi, which is a children’s hospital.
KkCo
The Los Angeles-based brand is donating 10% of all sales through April 30th to No Kid Hungry. As a smaller brand, KkCo is also offering 25% off site-wide as an encouragement to shop small and give back.
Versace
Donatella Versace and her daughter Allegra Versace Beck donated $200,000 to San Raffaele hospital’s Intensive Care Units on March 13th. Back in February, the mother-daughter duo gave one million renminbi, which is equivalent to about $143,400, to the Chinese Red Cross Foundation.
Allbirds
The footwear company first announced they would be donating a pair of Tuke Matcha Wool Runners to the healthcare community working tirelessly during this time and distributed $500,000 worth of shoes. Now, beginning on March 25, and while supplies last, if you purchase a pair of Allbirds in the U.S., they will also split the cost of donating a pair of Wool Runners. They have also created an option for those who would like to donate a pair.