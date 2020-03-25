In the wake of the novel coronavirus, the world is coming together like never before. But despite the fact we’re currently living in a pandemic, the life-threatening virus has uncovered acts of kindness throughout the world – from sharing positivity to donating money, people are working collectively to beat the silent enemy. It was just this week that LVMH offered their perfume and cosmetics factories for the production of hand sanitizer for free to French hospitals.

©GettyImages Chrisitan Siriano is one of many fashion designers making medical supplies

With more than 450,000 cases across the globe and at least 60,000 in the U.S., medical supplies have become scarce, but the fashion industry quickly took action. Fashion designers, including Chrisitan Siriano, Michael Costello and Rachel Comey, among others, have put fashion production to a halt to make face masks and hospital gowns. Additionally, retail giants such as Inditex, who are the owners of Zara and Bershka, and Gap Inc. (The Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic) have pledged to make millions of masks, gowns, and scrubs for healthcare workers.

Many fashion brands have followed suit and are now donating proceeds of their sales to food banks and charity organizations. As retail therapy has become a mental escape for many who are working against spreading the virus by social distancing and working from home, shopping while giving back feels twice as rewarding.

Below we’ve rounded up some of the fashion brands doing their part to fight COVID-19.

Everlane

The Meghan Markle-loved brand announced they would be working with Feeding America to donate 100 percent of their proceeds from their !00% Human collection. If you’re looking for comfy basics to work from home, or for life in general, then look no further.

Vivrelle

The online accessories membership club is donating 10% of all their membership fees through March to local hospitals in New York City (New York is the hardest-hit state in the U.S.) Additionally, Vivrelle donated to local favorite Sauce pizzeria, a Southern Italian restaurant with three NYC locations. The benefit of this donation is twofold. First, the money aids Sauce, a local eatery experiencing the harsh financial effects of the city’s mandated closure of bars, shops, and restaurants. Second, Vivrelle’s donation to Sauce is going directly towards pizza pies that will be feeding nurses, hospital staff, and doctors who are fighting on the front lines against Covid-19.

Skims

Kim Kardashian’s underwear and loungewear brand is donating 20% of profits from their Cotton Collection to Baby2Baby’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Program to support their mission to provide essentials to children in need.