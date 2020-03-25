Everyone’s at home — so naturally everyone is trying to find ways to keep themselves entertained, healthy and (most of all) sane. From regular “Joes” like us to the biggest A-list celebs, we all just want to keep busy. Thankfully, this world was blessed by the superstar and super toned couple that is Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth. This dynamic fitness duo has decided to make their fitness app, Centr, free for everyone that is looking to stay fit from the comfort of their own home (you know, since we can’t go anywhere else #QuarantineLife).

©@chrishemsworth Elsa and Chris are both have a huge love and passion for health, wellness and the outdoors

Centr provides guests with workouts from world class trainers, suggestions for meal planning and mindfulness tips that can be applied to every day living easily. The Thor actor made a public announcement via his personal social media page letting the world know that the app would be available to everyone during this time of incredible need. He began, “Hi there all, during this period of self isolation and uncertainty, I am offering six weeks of my health and fitness program @Centrfit for FREE! Go to centr.com and sign-up.”

The action star continued, “Centr was founded to make health and happiness accessible to all, and I hope that this will make that access even easier during the current global health crisis. I think now more than ever is when we need to focus on what I believe to be the 3 key pillars to living healthier and happier- movement, nutrition, and mental fitness.”