Amal Clooney’s sister Tala is making face masks for charity

With the much-needed restock of hospital supplies, Amal Clooney’s sister, Tala Alamuddin, is one of the heroes making face masks – with a fashionable twist. Although it’s not a medical mask, Le Masque, as called on her website, is considered as a barrier for sneezes and provides comfort to those who aren’t sick but are afraid to get sick. Of course, these aren’t your average face masks. With everything between a classic camo print, a funky leopard-print pattern and a punk pink camo, they’re more of a protective statement-making accessory.

©@totallytala Tala Alamuddin rocks one of her statement face masks

According to the product’s description, it retails for $33, it’s washable which makes it reusable, and it stays in place with a gentle elastic for ultimate comfort. Aside from keeping one feeling extra protected when having to step out, the best part is all profits from Le Masque are donated to Red Cross Singapore in support to aid those directly affected by Coronavirus.

Additionally, one can purchase The Sanity Stasher ($35-$65), which is a pouch that comes in three sizes ( mini, midi and maxi) made to store your mask or hand sanitizer.It comes in a variety of bold and cheerful colors, as well as in leather or fabric.

©Totallytala.com All proceeds from Le Masque are donated to charity

Like Tala, many fashion designers have joined efforts to make maks and hospital gowns. Brandon Maxwell, Michael Costello and Rachel Comey are among the fashion peeps working tirelessly to make these essentials. On his social media account Project Runway alum, Christian Siriano shared a photo of a New York Times headline mentioning his attribution.