5 Antiviral Plants to Boost Your Immune System

The first commandment for being healthy is good nutrition. When you eat protein, vegetables and fruit every day, you nourish and revitalize your body. A little natural boost to increase the body’s defenses and help it fight off different viruses – including COVID-19 – is always a good idea. All you have to do is incorporate a few plants, roots, and spices into your diet to strengthen your immune system. Learn more about the therapeutic active five plants worth keeping in your cabinet or garden below.

Echinacea: Purifying Plant

Native to the Midwest, this wildflower can be identified by its narrow purple leaves. It is a common antiseptic and, more importantly, an immunostimulant, as it increases the number of white blood cells, also known as T cells, and other antibodies. This preventive measure is recommended during the changes in season, although it should not be consumed while pregnant or breastfeeding.

Licorice: traditional and effective

Another well-known antiviral – one indispensable in Eastern medicine – is licorice. With an almost alcoholic flavor, it offers a wide range of antioxidants including glyceric acid, which halts the growth of certain bacteria and increases interferons, a group of proteins responsible for blocking viruses from entering the body’s airways. The best way to consume licorice is in tea. Just slice the root and add hot water.