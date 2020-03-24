Maintaining a strong immune system is essential to ensuring your body functions well. In this case, proper nutrition plays a fundamental role in strengthening your natural defenses against outside threats like infections, particularly now that society is fighting off the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19. That’s why it is extremely important to take preventative measures, such as frequently washing your hands with soap and water or using hand sanitizer, disinfecting surfaces, covering your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough, and avoiding crowds.

There are no magic formulas that prevent infection and it is difficult to make up for deficiencies in your body in very little time, but you can establish healthy lifestyle habits that help your body to be in the best possible condition.

Staying away from ultra-processed foods with little nutritional value and maintaining a healthy, balanced diet—in other words, a diet with the correct amount of every food group—are steps you can take to strengthen your defenses. Making this a habit will improve your overall quality of life now and always. That is why we recommend eating a range of fruits and vegetables, legumes, whole grains, proteins—such as lean meat—and oils like olive oil. Specialists agree that nutrients like selenium, vitamins A, B6, C, and E, zinc, copper, folic acid, and iron are necessary to protect your immune system and ensure that it works properly. So, where can you find them?

Many foods are high in vitamin C, or ascorbic acid, one of the most well-known anti-viral and antioxidant vitamins. Although citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and tangerines are the most famous, you can also find it in guavas—228 milligrams per 100 grams—pomegranates, cranberries, strawberries, blackberries, papayas, watermelons, and kiwis﻿, as well as red bell peppers, tomatoes, and green leafy vegetables.