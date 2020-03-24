Time and money are usually the main reasons why people don't go to the gym. But you can't hide behind these excuses to not exercise and tone your body anymore. It's certainly more motivating to have a trainer to guide you when you're working out, but if you just invest even a little time in yourself, you can stay in shape by exercising from home or outside. 45 minutes and 7 exercises is all you need. So don't waste any time, and get ready to learn how to work with your own body weight to get in shape!



Put on your best pump-up music and warm up for 10 minutes: a brisk walk, a leisurely jog (or even walking on the spot) or skipping rope are enough to ramp up your cardiovascular system. Then, start your workout:

©iStock The plank is a full-body exercise that tones almost the whole body

1. Plank and its variations

Get down on your hands (arms straight) and your toes. Your body should look like a semi-inclined board with your arms exactly in line with your shoulders—no further forward, no further back. Open your hands and spread your fingers apart.



Your abdominal muscles should be contracted and your neck should be in a straight line with the rest of the spine. For a plank to be effective and safe, you must be sure to have good posture and breathing. Once you've mastered this technique, you can do the variations: with one arm raised, with one leg raised, side plank, etc.

©iStock The jump squat is a variation that works the legs, core, and cardiovascular system

2. Squats and jump squats

The name basically says it all: essentially, you squat down onto an imaginary bench. Stand with your legs shoulder-width apart. Now try to sit down, but keep your back as straight as possible trying not to lean forward. Exhale when you squat down, inhale when you come back up, and repeat.



Once you've mastered this, you can make it more challenging: lift your heels up off the floor as high as you can while staying balanced or do a jump squat, which is jumping straight up from a squatting position. You should try to jump as high as possible by bending your knees and raising your arms.

©iStock Push-ups are an excellent exercise for strengthening the upper body

3. Push-ups

Return to the plank position, but this time lower your body by bending your elbows until you nearly touch the floor. And then push yourself back up. Be sure not to straighten your arms all the way to avoid injury.

You can do them with your legs extended, but if you don't have the strength in your arms and shoulders yet, you can do them with your knees on the floor instead. This is one of the most effective exercises for working your core and upper body.