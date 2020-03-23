Life indoors can be a little draining but there are several tips to turn your home into a sanctuary. Our environment can impact our wellbeing and especially our productivity, so making your space a peaceful haven is important. Home is where we sleep, relax and many professionals work for the foreseeable future.

As we adapt to minimalist spaces and corners inside our home, we can add new elements that will transform our abodes into a stress-free sanctuary. Also, it depends on how you share your space with your family and which areas are more communal. Whether you live alone, with roommates or other family members, you can improve your lifestyle with these easy tips.

©GrosbyGroup

Tip #1

Innovate your space with indoor plants. Houseplants have become a new trend among millennials and interior designers. For beginners, it is recommended to start with ZZ plants and snake plants as these are more likely to survive if you forget to water them. Choose an easy-to-care plant such as pothos or sansevieria or succulents if you are a pro at housekeeping. Indoor plants are a great way to beautify a space, boost your mood and reduce stress levels.

Tip #2

Use an aromatherapy diffuser with essential oils. Besides spreading aroma to a room, using a diffuser is an effective way to improve concentration, boost energy and promote healthy sleep. From lavender aromas to sweet chamomile, diffusers create a spa-like environment in your home. In addition, diffusers eliminate airborne bacteria in your rooms and can improve respiratory health. We recommend eucalyptus, spearmint and peppermint essential oils to eradicate any bacteria that can clog the airways.

©GrosbyGroup

Tip #3

Create a soothing environment with Himalayan salt lamps or replace your light bulbs for a colored one. Lighting can impact your wellness and alertness. If your space does not have good natural light, you can invest in a Himalayan salt lamp or a lamp with dimmer control. Himalayan salt lamps have many benefits such as enhancing mood and raising energy levels. Also, it creates a relaxing atmosphere for meditation and helps to unwind before falling asleep.