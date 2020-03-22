If you want to flaunt toned legs like Beyoncé then some diet tweaks and adding some leg-specific workouts are what you need to get strong, shapely stems. The Crazy In Love singer looks incredible whether she’s strolling along the red carpet with husband Jay-Z or performing one of her high-octane concerts while going through various wardrobe changes. What we don’t see is the hours of work she puts in behind-the-scenes to make sure she’s in great shape.

And the person behind her grueling workout schedule is personal trainer Marco Borges, author of best seller The 22-Day Revolution and Power Moves: The Four Motions to Transform Your Body For Life. The famous celebrity coach has some great tips for keeping your lets in tip top condition.

©GettyImages Beyoncé has fabulous pins that she certainly works for

1. Squats: Sometimes basic is best! Aside from stimulating the quadriceps, the humble squat will also work the glutes and hamstrings. Deep squats are the best option. But take a lot of care of your posture and positioning when carrying them out to avoid damage to joints. Keep your legs separated at hip level and keep your spine straight - not tilting either forward or backward. Then slowly lower down as though you were going to sit down

2. Plié or Sumo Squat: This ballet move is incorporated because of its effectiveness. It’s a combination of a normal squat and the classical dance move. Standing up with your feet hips distance apart and pointing outwards – making sure that the knees are facing over the toes. Keep your back straight and your glutes and stomach tight. This great all-rounder will work your hamstrings, quadriceps and glutes to give you dancer legs!