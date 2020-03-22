Anyone who has kids knows that motherhood is a train that never stops once you get on, and once in a while you need advice from fellow moms who are at a similar stage of raising their children. If you are a mother and a fan of Kim Kardashian – mom of four kids under seven: North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and 10-month-old Psalm – you'll definitely want to know her tricks for managing a large family.

Of course there's no handbook for successful mothering, but there are ways of living this chapter of your life to the fullest and enjoying it along the way like this famous businesswoman and mother of four.

©@kimkardashian When you have children you have to learn to improvise, recommends the star

In an interview with Vogue, Kim, who is also aunt to Khloé Kardashian’s one-year-old daughter True, Kourtney Kardashian’s kids Mason, Reign and Penelope, and Kylie Jenner’s little girl Stormi, shared some secrets on how she copes with a busy life of bringing up her four little ones. Here are three Kardashian tips: