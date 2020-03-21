Peek inside Marc Anthony's dreamy COVID-19 quarantine

As the world settles into quarantine, somewhere Marc Anthony is hunkered down on a picturesque ranch. The 51-year-old superstar shared a glimpse at his self-isolation hub on Friday, March 20, posting a peaceful photo of him with two horses. "My People thinking of you today and always," he wrote to his followers. "Looking forward to seeing you." He then urged everyone to stay at home: "In the meantime, do your part, take care and take care of your family and loved ones."

©@marcanthony Marc Anthony and his quarantine neighhhhbors

"This must be taken seriously. Stay home," Marc reiterated. "God Bless and a big hug from here. #QuedateEnCasa #StayAtHome." This is the international artist's second public plea to the people.

Earlier in the week he told fans he was "taking care of myself to see you soon" and that it was "time to heal, to take care of each other, and to pause." Along with a self-promotional video of his Spotify artist page he added: "Let's keep the faith and encouragement that we are going to get ahead. Music unites and brightens our days!

Ironically, Marc postponed his OPUS tour, just ahead of coronavirus shutdown, due to a back injury. Of course, as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to wreak havoc, it's unclear when his concerts will resume. Marc's foundation Maestro Cares also had to cancel their annual gala due to precautions. They are currently doing everything possible to "help lessen the spread of the virus."