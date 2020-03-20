Prior to the internet, it was nearly impossible to enjoy an exhibition before buying a ticket first. It will be weeks before organizations start opening back their doors to the public. Luckily, there is a virtual exhibit you can enjoy from the comforts of your home. Google Arts & Culture has opened a digital Frida Kahlo exhibition featuring more than 800 paintings, objects and photographs belonging to the acclaimed artist.

©GettyImages

The Faces of Frida exhibit explores Frida’s life, art and legacy inspiring art connoisseurs to look beyond her majestic oeuvre. The exhibition examines Frida’s personal relationship to politics and a close up of her biography.

Users can explore virtually 12 different museum exhibits with Frida’s belongings. With a magnifying glass tool, online viewers can enjoy a 360-degree view of Frida’s best work and personal objects. From Frida's personal style to her unique painting tools, this virtual exhibit reveals the personal life of the artist with the finest details.