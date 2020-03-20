As the Coronavirus continues to be a threat to humankind, it is fundamental to follow proper handwashing techniques. Though washing your hands is part of a daily routine, many people don’t know how to properly wash them. In fact, many people carelessly wash their hands or don’t use enough soap. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises washing your hands often to stay healthy and prevent the spread of germs.

The first handwashing techniques were first introduced by Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis, a German-Hungarian physician considered the “savior of mothers”. His techniques are widely used today and it includes easy steps for hygiene. Washing your hands profusely takes only 20 seconds and you can do it while singing the chorus of I Like It by Cardi B. We have compiled top tips for effective handwashing and keeping your hands moisturized during this pandemic.



©GettyImages

Tip #1

Wash your hands in warm water but not too hot. Dove Dermatologist, Dr. Mona Gohara recommends using a gentle and moisturizing cleanser like the Dove Foaming Hand Wash to ensure the skin barrier stays healthy. Liquid soap with moisturizer is more effective than traditional soaps as they prevent your hands to dry and nourishes the skin.

Tip #2

Avoid using your face towel for your hands. “Remember, your eyes, mouth, and nose are susceptible to virus transmission and your hands can pass the germs, so separate towels work best,” says Dr. Mona Gohara.